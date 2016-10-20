Ross helps Brits to historic Euro team bronze

A Forth Valley gymnast helped make history at the European Championships in Slovenia last week.

Ross Donaldson was part of the junior squad representing Great Britain at the 11th TeamGym European Championships in Maribor.

And the four-day competition proved a memorable one for the Brits who made history by qualifying for the final and then coming away with the bronze medal.

This is the first British team to win a medal at this competition and their success represents a fantastic personal achievement for Ross Donaldson who was team member number five.

Ross has been training with the British team for the last 18 months in preparation for the championships and has been travelling all over the UK to training sessions.

The club and its members have shown great support for Ross on his journey to the championships and their support was well rewarded as Ross and his colleagues finished in third spot.

Denmark topped the standings with a score of 60,783, followed by Sweden on 53,750 and Great Britain on 48,933, just ahead of Norway.