Ramsay aiming to keep up the momentum

Scotsman Richie Ramsay is aiming to build on his good recent form at this weekend's Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Ramsay kickstarted his season last week with a second place finish at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and in doing so secured himself £466,000 in prize money, a place in next week’s Open at Royal Birkdale, and lifted him from 341st in the world rankings to 170th.

With the place at the Open in his back pocket, Ramsay has arrived at his home championship at Dundonald Links in a relaxed frame of mind, and carded an opening round of -4.

All is good in the world of the 34-year-old from Aberdeen.

"I've just kept the momentum going and got a lovely three birdries in a row," he said of his Thursday round.

"That just helps to keep things going.

"It's tricky out there at times.

"If you missed a fairway, it's difficult to judge the distance.

"We got caught a couple of times but -4 is a very good start and it's right where you want to be."

Ramsay admits he's full of confidence after his second place in Ireland and is relishing the chance to get his teeth into some more links golf.

"It's a massive confidence boost and you're always trying to get that," he added.

"The money relates to the ranking and the ranking for me is an important things, and that's pushed me way up in building a schedule.

"I'm looking forward to some fantastic tournaments at the end of the year.

"The Scottish Open is a Major as far as I'm concerned and you're trying to get into contention and feel the same thing I felt on the back nine on Sunday in Ireland."