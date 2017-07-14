Pádraig relaxed about his Scottish Open chances

If Pádraig Harrington doesn't finish off the job and seal this year's Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open title on Sunday he'll be the last person to beat himself up about it.

Harrington has a CV in the game to make the majority of his competitors at Dundonald Links envious, and that's something he's grown to accept and appreciate.

Rather than heap pressure on himself to win every event he enters and become frustrated if he doesn't, the former European number one instead chooses to go easy on himself.

His relaxed attitude to competition is clearly paying dividends, with the 45-year-old very much in contention at the Scottish Open, his flawless -4 second round building on a -5 score on Thursday and helping him surge into an early lead.

"When I was coming through I could see players fighting it and I would ask them why," said the likable Dubliner.

"They would say 'well, if I can just win one more tournament'."

"One more tournament isn't going to change you and I'd hate to be that guy.

"I get a lot of respect from the younger players, but if you're fighting it too much out there that's not what they want to see.

"I've come to the conclusion that I've pretty much done what I've done in the game of golf.

"I will win tournaments because I enjoy being out there but why bother beating myself up about it?"

"If I win another Major, three majors or four majors, that's not a huge deal.

"It's not going to change me so I just want to enjoy what I'm doing."