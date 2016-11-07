Ozzy-some achieve ment from young Millie at RDA dress age championship

Young Millie Smith has taken Carronshore stables at a canter and has landed a national horseriding title.

The nine-year-old from Stirling rides at Carronshore’s Riverside stables with tutor Brian Mills, since her previous equestrian venue at RDA in her hometown closed down.

But that hasn’t reined the youngster in and she landed the Scottish Riding for the Disabled Dressage Championships at Sandyflats in Glasgow on her pony Ozzy last month.

In her victory she saw off competition from riders older and more experienced to land the top prize and also best junior rosette.

Millie has cerebral palsy and was born 14 weeks premature in 2006. Proud dad Steven, who watched the routine with wife Michelle, said: “Millie has overcome much in her young life so far and we are so proud of her but also proud of Brian and his achievements, help and support over these last couple of years. He has coached Millie fantastically well over the last two years and spent extra time preparing over the weeks leading up to the Championships, and his horse Ozzy performed so well on the day.”