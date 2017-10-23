IN PICTURES: Sparta Boxing Club fight night

Falkirk-based boxer Monty Ogilvie has maintained a winning start to his professional career with victory number four.

The 26-year-old superfeatherweight defeated Croatia’s Antonio Horvatic on points at Meadowbank.

Billie Baillie. Pictures: Alan Murray

The fight was part of the undercard for the MTK Scotland’s Capital Collision bill topped by the British heavyweight title fight between Sam Sexton and Gary Cornish.

Ogilvie, who trains at the Sparta Boxing Academy in Grangemouth and the Golden Gloves gym in Kilsyth, was pleased to keep up his 100 per cent record, although he admitted afterwards he was slightly disappointed not to have achieved his second knockout.

He told iFL TV: “It was a good fight. That’s me four and none with one knock-out, but I wish it had been two.

“I really tried to get the stoppage tonight, maybe a bit recklessly. But I never got it - hats off to Antonio Horvatic because he’s a really, really tough lad.

“I’ve had four fights and an exhibition bout in six months so I’ve been pretty busy, one knockout and on some big shows.

“It’s been an amazing experience. Cornish and Sexton was a massive event and it’s been a total whirlwind of a year.

“I caught a good shot in that fight. I got a bit reckless trying to hurt him and he caught me with a left hook when I was coming in. It’s the first time I’ve been hit really as a pro, but it’s good experience.”

Ogilvie, who made a point of thanking his sponsors and the 100-plus fans who turned out to support him, would like to step up from four rounds to six and is also targeting an eventual fight with Scottish number one and MTK stablemate Jordan McCorry.

He said: “I would love to get a six rounder sooner rather than later. I feel fit enough.

“I want to get up there domestically. Obviously the current kingpin in my weight is Jordan McCorry who’s a decent puncher.

“I’d like that fight.I’ve got a lot of respect for Jordan and before I turned pro I spoke to him a lot at PRs, but it would be a fight I’d like at some point.”

While Ogilvie was continuing his fine start to his pro career, the next generation of Sparta fighters were showing off their skills at the gym’s home show.

First up was Billie Baillie who was in her first competitive match up against Skye Cleare (Hawick) but due to weight difference head coach Sam McLeod took it as an exhibition. Billie displayed great technical ability and movement throughout the three rounds.

Jamie Crawford lost to Lee Tennant on points but Jamie was awarded most improved junior boxer.

Leo Jaye convincingly won all three rounds against Glen Tinlan (Bannockburn) and Ruairi Davidson producved a beautiful display of skill to outpoint Corey Rizza (Elgin).

Ryan Morrison beat Arran Devine (Elgin) on points and, although he lost on points, Lee Ritchie made tricky opponent Ian Fleming (Cardenden) work all the way for victory.

Jay Robertson was meant to box Harry Simpson (Forsyth) but Harry pulled out the night before so Ben Cymber (Lochend) stepped in as a late replacement. Ben is much more experienced than Jay but both had drawn each other in the Eastern District Championships at the start of the year and in a cracker Jay lost by split decision.

However he showed that he could mix it with the top boys in his division and looks to have a bright future.

Jay was the busier fighter and had the Lochend boxer on the back foot throughout the fight. Robertson had Cymber on the ropes on many occasions in the fight but the judges favoured the cleaner counters by Ben who won on points. This was Robertson’s seventh fight and for a second time he troubled a top quality open class fighter.

Rytis Danelvicious impressed on her debut with a TKO over Kerin Neilson (Rosyth).

Madison Clarkson was lined up to box Ellie Hunter (Rosyth) but her opponent failed to make the weight.