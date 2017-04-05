IN PICTURES: Active Schools Cross Country Championships

They’re nothing if not consistent.

Falkirk schools took the second place in every race they entered in last week’s Forth Valley cross country championships in Bo’ness.

The team competition was dominated by Stirling teams, with the local side finishing runners-up across all categories they entered, followed by Clackamannanshire.

Falkirk’s only winner was in the S3.S4 boys’ event when Kane Elliot triumphed, representing St Mungo’s. He finished the course in seven minutes and five seconds.

In the Primary seven boys’ event, Thomas Fulton’s 5.33 run on behalf of St Bernadette’s was enough to take second place on the podium, and Rachel Calvert was also on the penultimate step in the S5/S6 girls race, finishing two seconds behind the winner in 9.09 and a split second away from third.

Bronze medal places went to Caityln Christie, from St Francis’ primary school in the P7 girls; Abbie Robb of St Mungo’s in the S1/S2 girls; and Chloe McClung from Braes High who finished the S3/S4 girls run in eight minutes and 48 seconds.

Organiser Blair Ferguson from Falkirk Community Trust and Active Schools Falkirk said: “The event was a great success, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”