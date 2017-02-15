Howzat for a boost to school cricket activity

Pupils in the each of the primary schools in Brightons will be the envy of young cricketers as a local club has donated new equipment.

Westquarter & Redding Cricket Club (Westie) were awarded £822 from Community Schools 2008 charity and are planning to buy six Kwik Cricket – a faster version of the sport – equipment for six primary schools in the Falkirk area: Maddiston, Wallacestone, St Margarets, Westquarter, Shieldhill and St Andrews.

And the club will also be able to buy some junior kits with the money as this is the first year of them having an under-12 harball team.

The kits will allow youngsters to practice safely and compete against local clubs.

The equipment going to the schools include four, bats two sets of stumps, two balls,a holdlall, instructions and a Westie mascot.

Stephen Sutton, Westie chair, said: “This will allow Kwik Cricket to be played even when Tony is not officially coaching and gives everyone a chance to have a go.

“Hopefully we will see the Westies numbers increase and keep the club going for another 100 years.”

The cricket club, which formed 108 years ago, has been working with SportScotland and Cricket Scotland to increase the participation of children in the sport.

This has seen the club fund Cricket Scotland coach Tony Phillips to coach in the six local primary schools and the club has forged close links with the Active Schools coordinators.