Tartan Army warned over email scam

Members of the Scotland supporters’ association have been warned to ignore an email from the organisation today.

The Scottish Football Association have distanced themselves from a message, purporting to be from the national football teams’ official fan club claiming supporters owe the association money. However it is understood to be a fraudulent phishing scam.

An invoice for £170 has been sent to members which the SFA says is “spam” after a third-party email account was compromised.

In a website message today (Monday) the national football body said: “We would like to apologise to those who have received a spam email this morning purporting to be from the Scottish FA.

“The email asks recipients to click a link where they can pay an outstanding bill. This has occurred due to a third-party email database being compromised.

“We urge all recipients to delete the email immediately and recommend that anyone who may have opened it run a security check on their computer to ensure no malware has been installed.

“We would like to assure all supporters that no bank or credit card details have been shared. We have moved to delete this account and the issue has been raised with our suppliers.

“We will provide an update in early course.”