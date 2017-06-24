Syngenta celebratory treble

Syngenta Juveniles wrapped up a successful season on Sunday with ‘Three Dinners in a Day’ at the Inchyra Grange hotel in Grangemouth.

The celebrations recognised efforts from 2011s to 1999s and the Cerebral Palsy team. The day saw over 850 parents, players, coaches and family in attendance to see the players receive their club medals for what has been an outstanding season competitively.

With ten trophies on show for their efforts, which included two Scottish Final defeats, three Regional Cup wins, three League cup wins and two league titles to name but a few, the event capped off what has been a real season of success and positive press for the club.

It was also announced officially at the dinner that the club are nearing completion of a new 25-year lease with Little Kerse owner Stevie Barr that will allow the club to grow and attract new players, teams and coaches.

Incoming club chairman Billy Gardiner told the audience: “As a club under the stewardship of Davie Johnstone we have gone from strength to strength and consolidated our position as one of the biggest clubs in the central region if not Scotland. The time is now right for us to progress to the next stage. Syngenta is rightly proud of its heritage and past but now has to create the next series of memories and stories.”

Both developmental dinners saw club medals handed to every player and three special five-year long service awards were awarded to: Callum Penman, Harry McPhee and Murray McNeish.

Three further awards were presented in the competitive dinner: Coaches’ Player of the Year, Players Player of the Year and a new award the Willie McIlvanney Clubman Award presented by club legend from the ICI Boys Clubs, Willie McIlvanney himself who was in attendance.

Three further special recognition awards were also presented with double act Davie Johnstone and Kevin Maguire recognised for their outstanding service to the club after respectively stepping down as Chairman and Vice Chairman.

However the biggest cheer and indeed standing ovation was left for Craig Paton who has suffered a horror leg break in January to be presented with a Geo Thomson specially commissioned painting of the player in action and this was handed over by former vice president John Dick. The response this brave young man was incredible indeed moved many in the hall to tears and indeed the young man himself.

The club will now enter a short summer break allowing players, parents and coaches the chances to breathe and rest before it all starts over again.

Winners on the night:

William McIlvanney award - 2004 Grange Jamie Corner, 2004 Juveniles Lewis McFarlane, 2003 Grange Tyler Waddell, 2003 Juveniles Calum McAuslan, 2002 Cole Cattenach, 2001 Ben Buglass, 2000 Adam Green, under-19s Alistair Penman.

Players’ Player of the Year - 2004 Grange Daniel Taylor, 2004 Juveniles Lewis Paton, 2003 Grange Ciaran Cunningham, 2003 Juveniles Cameron Hamilton, 2002 Thomas Rodgers, 2001 Ross Fraser, 2000 Sean Fagan, under-19s Ben Preston.

Player of the Year - 2004 Grange Alex Fenton, 2004 Juveniles Finlay Malcolm and Aidan Bonnar, 2003 Grange Kyle Bedborough, 2003 Juveniles Luke McAlpine, 2002 Kieran McLaughlin, 2001 Jordan Livingstone, 2000 Sean Fagan, under-19s Andy Boyd and Ben Preston.