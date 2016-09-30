Stenhousemuir still searching for that winning feeling

Stenhousemuir head for East Fife on Saturday still searching for that elusive first win of the season.

Only five other clubs in Britain - Stoke City, Sunderland, Coventry City, St Mirren and Edinburgh City - have also yet to chalk up a league victory this season.

But Warriors boss Brown Ferguson believes his side can break their duck soon if they show the same dermination and spirit as they did against Alloa on Saturday.

Stenhousemuir evoked memories of their numerous late fightbacks of last season by recovering from two down to earn a draw against the league leaders.

On several occasions this season Ferguson has seen his side play well in spells only to lose their way after going behind - and he was delighted with the way they responded.

He said: “It’s something we have spoken about - it doesn’t matter how well you play, there will be games when you concede goals and fall behind.

“We have to learn to deal with those setbacks and on Saturday - apart from a 10-minute spell when we became ragged after Alloa went two up - we responded well .

“Coming back against Alloa to get a draw should boost the players’ confidence and if they can continue to show the same application and spirit I believe we can turn things round.”

Next up for Warriors is a match against an East Fife side who are going well after last season’s promotion and go into the match boosted by a fine win over title chasers Livingston.

But Ferguson believes he has players capable of getting a good result at Methil.

He said: “We met East Fife in the play-offs a couple of seasons ago so we know what they are capable of and they have players who know what this league is all about.

“Every game is a difficult one but when I look at the sides player by player I believe we have players who can hurt them.

“We have to make ourselves harder to score against and have been improving that but we are also starting to look more capable of getting forward and creating chances.”

While a couple of players have niggling knocks Ferguson is hopeful that - other than long-term injury victim Jim Paterson who has an ongoing back problem - he will have a full squad available for Saturday’s match.

And Ferguson insists: “It’s still so early in the campaign and a couple of wins and a couple of defeats can really have an impact on any league table.

“Obviously the result against Alloa was a positive one because they are going well, but I do genuinely believe there’s not massive amounts between the teams in the division – it’s the small things that make the big differences.

“Over the last few weeks our general performances have been good enough to compete with anybody but it’s just about minimising the mistakes we’re making at key points in games.

“When you look at the age profile of our group, that’s going to happen, but they’re getting better all the time.

“Although Alloa was a good result, I believe it’s a result our group are capable of delivering consistently. It’ll give us confidence, but it’s something they’re definitely need to start doing on a regular basis.”

Brown signed a new three-year contract recently and he insists he has been given brilliant backing by chief executive Danny Jamieson and everyone at the club.

The 35-year-old added: “There have been a number of difficulties over the close season at the club, which were well documented, and various things that weren’t planned for.

“So that’s been a difficult time for everybody involved with the club, but from the board downwards there’s a real desire from everybody to try and move things in the right direction.

“I think on and off the pitch there was an impact on the team over the close season, but we’ve managed to steady things both on and off the pitch.

“I think that’s all contributed in what I believe has been an upturn in our performances over the last few weeks. Albeit, I’d still like us to keep progressing and pick up more points as well.

“The main thing for us now is to look ahead as a team and a club and hopefully start improving our fortunes.”