Warriors look to bounce back at Hampden

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson is hoping his players will have learned lessons from last week’s defeat to Brechin when they face Queen’s Park at Hampden this Saturday.

While Ferguson is unable to determine the outcome of individual performances on the day, he will look to his players to the number of needless goals they are gifting.

Even when down to 10 men last weekend, the Stenny boss was confident his side could take something from the game.

And when they went ahead in the second half, his hopes rose only to be dashed by simple errors.

He said post match, the team’s achilles heel is conceding goals after scoring.

He added this week: ‘‘We seem to be getting punished for players making the wrong decisions as this is the fifth time this season we have lost goals after we have scored.

‘‘We have worked hard in training with the aim to improve our play in general.

‘‘I cannot fault the players as they are competitive and can break up play when needed but what we need now is a bit of momentum.’’

Ahead of Saturday’s bottom of the table clash at Hampden, Ferguson said: ‘‘I would class every Saturday as a crucial match for us but this one especially. We need to win three points to get back within the mix.

‘‘With only 10 teams in the league, it was always going to be tight. If we had won last weekend we would have been within one point of Queen’s and a win there would move us off the position we are in at this moment.’’

For Saturday, the Warriors will be without three key players, Willis Furtado, who received a straight red card last weekend and is suspended; Jamie McCormack, who is also suspended; and Oliver Shaw, who has been called up to the Scotland Under 19 squad.

Ferguson said: ‘‘It’s a blow for the club to have all three missing for such an important match but it now gives the opportunity for someone else to come in and prove their worth on a regular basis.

The boss added that as the Falkirk Herald went to press (Wednesday) he was also looking to sign up an experienced player.

Looking ahead Stenny are on the road for their next two matches, Alloa (November 5) and Stranraer (November 19).