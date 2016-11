Stenhousemuir have rescheduled their match with East Fife.

The League One meeting was due to be played on Saturday (December 3).

However the Warriors’ draw in the Scottish Cup third round at Forres means the replay is given priority and leaves Gary Naysmith’s side idle this week while Brown Ferguson’s side try to finish the job and earn a fourth round tie at St Johnstone.

The Fifers will now travel to Ochilview on Tuesday, December 20.

The match will have a 7.30pm kick off.