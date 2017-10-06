Warriors double as Stenhousemuir boss named Ladbrokes manager of the month

Brown Ferguson believes his Warriors have proved they are a match for anyone in League Two after an impressive start to the campaign from his new-look side.

Bomber took Stenny down last year, but he has been voted Ladbrokes League Two Manager of the Month after a superb September that produced three wins and a draw to take them up to second/

Brown Ferguson is feeling more confident. Picture - SNS/Paul Devlin

He said: “We’ve all had a good look at each other in the first eight games and while it’s true that we are all capable of beating each other and I’m confident we have a group that can out-perform our opponents.

“We only retained three players from last season so it has been a massive change in the playing staff and I think everybody recognises that it takes a bit of time for people to gel.

“I’m feeling more confident all the time that we are starting to play in the way we have tried to set out and hopefully the players will continue to progress in the weeks ahead.

“The club is moving forward but the challenge for everyone is continue to get good results and I think it will be the new year before we know where we are.”

Striker Mark McGuigan has made it an Ochilview double by being named Ladbrokes League Two Player of the month with five goals in September and Ferguson says it’s thoroughly deserved.

He said: “Mark has all the right attributes in terms of work ethic and character – regardless of the goals he has scored.

“The way he has been scoring – and the different type of goals – has been a real plus point for us.

“It’s been a fantastic month for him but we have also had a great defensive record, conceding only one goal, so that’s the foundation for us.”

