Warriors chairman hits back at Alloa boss injury claims

Stenhousemuir chairman Gordon Thompson has responded to criticism from Alloa manager Jim Goodwin following the sickening clash between Neil Parry and Alistair Roy.

He insists a doctor WAS present at the Warriors’ ground for the Ladbrokes SPFL League One match during which both players were rushed from Ochilview to hospital via ambulance after treatment on the park.

Early indications suggest both have avoided serious injury, however a war of words has erupted over the incident in the second half of the Wasps’ 4-2 Hogmanay triumph.

Goodwin criticised the procedures after the collision between his goalkeeper and the Stenhousemuir striker which left Parry with blood coming out of his ear. The boss questioned why there was no doctor present – yet Stenhousemuir refute those claims in a statement made by Gordon Thompson.

It said: “We are disappointed to read comments from Alloa manager Jim Goodwin claiming that there was a lack of care for two players injured in a clash during the match yesterday as there wasn’t a doctor in attendance. This is completely untrue.

“Immediately after the two players collided, our physio rushed on to the pitch, followed by paramedics. Both players were attended to by the paramedics who are there as first responders to incidents like this. When both players left the pitch, they were met in the tunnel area by our club doctor who was present during the whole game. Our doctor attended to both players until the ambulance crews arrived where a joint decision was made to take both players to hospital by ambulance for evaluation.

“The Alloa goalkeeper injured in the clash was released from hospital later that evening after tests, whilst Stenhousemuir’s Alistair Roy remained in overnight for observation but was released the next morning. Whilst both players will no doubt feel a bit battered and bruised, we are delighted that neither was more seriously injured in what was a horrific clash together.”

The response was to refute claims made by Godowin in his post-match summing up.

He told the assembled press: “Fair play to the paramedics and the rest who did their best but it baffles me there was no doctor. For the sake of a few quid, I couldn’t undestand why a doctor wasn’t on the pitch.

“The welfare of the players was paramount.

“You don’t want anyone getting hurt whatsoever. I was most concerned for the Stenhousemuir boy, there wasn’t much to him and getting hit by Neil is like being hit by a bus – he’s a big boy.

“They got great attention but like I said for the sake of a few bob let’s make sure there are doctors and the right equipment to cope.”

However Stenhousemuir have refuted the former ST Mirren player’s claims.

Additional reporting by Robbie Copeland