Warriors back down in price row

Stenhousemuir and St Johnstone fans WILL enjoy a discounted entry for Saturday’s Scottish Cup fourth round.

Negotiations over ticket pricing for the fixture at McDiarmid Park failed to bring about an agreeable deduction for fans which meant the Perth side had to impose their standard £23 entry.

However the clubs have returned to the negotiating table and thrashed out a new deal which, both sides will hope, will add to the crowd for the tie.

In a statement, Stenhousemuir said: “We apologise to both sets of fans that negotiations over ticket pricing weren’t handled as well as they could have been.

“Our original view, taken ahead of negotiations, was that we didn’t want to devalue the fixture or competition through a significant price cut from normal levels. However, upon learning that the outcome is an imposed ticket price of £23, it is clear that this cost isn’t appropriate either.

“We have therefore agreed a reduced pricing structure of £15/10/5. We look forward to a challenging and exciting Cup match at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.”

The £23 price was criticised by various fans on several social media platforms.