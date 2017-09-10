Thomson takes over Ochilview girls sides as part of Warriors in the Community

Andrew Thomson will head up the Girls Programme at Stenhousemuir Football Club.

The coach already works within the community programme at Ochilview in programmes such as Holiday Camps, Young Maroons and After Schools. He also coaches football sessions with the Falkirk Community Trust.

Head of Community Football William Hoggan said: “We are delighted to appoint Andy as our new girls’ football co-ordinator. He has vast experience in community football and will be a great addition to our team. This appointment can only benefit the girls currently in our programme and new players looking to come in and be a part of our club.”

Thomson added: “I am looking forward to taking on the role of girls’ coordinator with Stenhousemuir. The chance to give more girls in the Forth Valley area an opportunity to be involved in football is something that will be good to be a part of.

“I’ve been involved at the club for quite a few years now as a young player coming to the Young Maroons classes and camps to then also playing with the club. The club also was part of my own development as a coach where I have been involved in the delivery of various programmes that the club deliver in the community.

“To be able to bring my experience of playing and coaching within the clubs very successful community programme is something I am hoping to pass on to the girls programme.

For information call 01324 562 992 or email: community@stenhousemuirfc.com