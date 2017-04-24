Stenny give themselves a fighting chance with away win

Stenhousemuir have given themselves a real fighting chance of climbing off the bottom of the table after beating Peterhead on Saturday.

A deflected Oliver Shaw shotin the 10th minutes was enough to give Stenny the 1-0 win at Balmoor, taking them to within two points of The Blue Toon with two games remaining.

And, with Peterhead havin got play champions Livingston and second placed Alloa, Stenny will be in with a great chance if they can take points from their matches with Queens Park and Brechin.

Speaking after the match, Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson said he was delighted to be heading down the road with three points.

“It was never going to be a great game and it was going to take heart and determination taking chances when they fell our way and the players showed that in abundance.

“We went with a very attack minded team and we kept Peterhead at bay even when they threw every at us near the end and we tried to pick them off on the counter.

“We showed some great defensive quality putting bodies on the line and the players showed bravery today.

“We both face two tough games coming up and we have two sides fighting for things. All we can do is concentrate on our own performances and show the determination we showed today.

“We have only conceded two goals in the last three games and there is a belief about the group and I am confident we can pick up points and put pressure on Peterhead.”

The home side made a positive start and were the first to threaten inside two minutes but a Jamie Stevenson free kick from fully 30 yards flew wide of the left hand post.

Three minutes later by a rocket from Scott Brown was blocked as the home side took the game to the pre-match relegation favourites.

Then in the 10th minute, against the run of play, Stenny struck.

Hibs loanee Oliver Shaw shot goalwards, the ball took a deflection off Craig Reid sending keeper Fraser Hobday the wrong way and the deadlock was broken.

A Connor Duthie free kick free kick was held by Hobday as the visitors were full of confidence after that shock goal then a corner from Duthie saw Shaw stoop and head wide.

As half time approached full back Aaron Corrie drove the ball across the face of goal but Rory McAllister failed to hit the target.

Just after the hour mark a ferocious shot by Stenny’s Mason Robertson stung the palms of Hobday from the edge of the area which prompted a double home substitution as desperate measures were called for.

Despite throwing plenty of effort at equalising nothing materialised for the home team as Stenhousemuir came away with three valuable points to keep their faint survival hopes alive.