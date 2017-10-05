Stenhousemuir striker McGuigan aims to fire club back to League One

Stenny goals king Mark McGuigan says the Warriors must make sure their terrific start to the season leads to a return to Ladbrokes League One.

McGuigan is in the scoring form of his life after moving from Stranraer in the summer with 10 strikes in 13 games.

Five of these goals came last month to earn him the Ladbrokes League Two Player of the Month award – and he feels he can’t miss right now.

The former Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers striker said: “We’re hoping that after the start we have made we can build on it and get to our ultimate aim of promotion one way or another.

“I’ve scored in every league game we’ve played apart from one so I’m delighted but I can’t dwell on it because we haven’t even played a quarter of the season yet.

“I’m on course to beat my best for a season before the end of October which would be amazing.

“I was speaking to Colin McMenamin about it after last week’s win over Edinburgh City. Colin’s had a longer career than me and he was just saying it’s great when you go through these spells when you feel you’re going to score every time you play.

“I’ve dropped a division but I was never concerned about that. I just wanted to play for a manager who firstly wanted me and secondly wanted me to play through the middle and get the goals.

“That was music to my ears and that’s why I didn’t have any hesitation about signing for Stenny and so far, so good.

“I’ve got to give a massive thanks to my team-mates because they’ve played a huge part in it for me.

“The club has had a tough time in recent years and I think they wanted stability so you need to give a manager time to make the changes and we want to repay him.”