Stenhousemuir’s Marsh desperate for Warriors to win relegation fight

David Marsh knows Stenhousemuir are in a battle with Peterhead to avoid the drop - but he’s only focused on what his team can do to stay up.

The Stenny centre back has been fighting it out at the bottom of Ladbrokes League One since joining the club from Clyde earlier in the season.

At one stage it looked like the Warriors would be cast adrift, but they’ve managed to stay on the heels of their rivals.

The unlikelihood of a huge goal difference swing means Stranraer are effectively safe from the automatic drop, but Stenny’s win over Peterhead at the weekend means they’re both now in serious danger of going down.

With two games of the regular season remaining, Stenny trail the Balmoor side by two points and know the best they can hope for is winning in the relegation play-offs.

And while his side will have to rely on other teams doing them a favour, Marsh is only concentrating on what Stenny can do to remain a League One club next season.

Speaking to Ladbrokes News ahead of his side’s clash with Queen’s Park on Saturday, Marsh said: “I’ve seen it in the past with players being interviewed at this stage of the season and if they say something it gets used in the other dressing room.

“We’re just focused on what we’re doing and taking matters into our own hands.

“We’re desperate to keep Stenhousemuir in the division and it’s up to us to go out and prove that in the two remaining games. Hopefully that’ll be enough to avoid going straight down and then it’s about doing it all over again in the play-offs.”

Marsh is well aware of how important last weekend’s win away at Peterhead was.

Had Brown Ferguson’s men lost, they’d have been automatically relegated with two games to spare, but a big 1-0 victory has given them a lifeline.

And now he wants Stenny to put their problems this season behind them going into some crucial games.

Marsh added: “We could have been relegated had we not won so it was a brilliant result.

“We absolutely don’t want to go down so getting into that play-off spot gives us a chance to avoid that.

“Peterhead play against Livingston and Alloa while we play Queen’s Park and Brechin - those are tough run-ins.

“If we beat Queen’s Park and Peterhead lose this weekend then it’s in our hands going into the final game.

“When you look at the league, East Fife are going for the play-offs and have won just one more game than us. That shows how tight it is.

“If we’d managed to get wins or at least draws in some tight defeats then we wouldn’t be where we are.

“We’ve had some issues with injuries and suspensions. I’ve been banned and Vinnie Berry is going to America so has missed games while he prepares for that.

“That’s hard to deal with when you’ve got a small squad like we have.

“But we’re ready to put everything we’ve got into this run-in to make sure Stenny stay up.”

