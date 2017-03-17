Stenhousemuir out to sparkle against Diamonds again

Stenhousemuir kick off a spell of three games in eight days when they travel to Lanarkshire to face Airdrie.

Matches against the Diamonds have been to Warriors’ liking this season. The 11 goals they have scored in three matches - a 2-2 draw and 5-0 and 4-2 wins - accounting for not far off a third of their total League One goals.

And while he accepts Airdrie may be out to prove a point, boss Brown Ferguson believes his Stenny side can achieve another good result on Saturday.

He said: “We’ve done well against them in a couple of games so far and they’ll be dangerous in the respect that they’ll want to go out and prove a point.

“But similarly we should take confidence from our previous performances against them. We’ve managed to score goals and cause them real problems.

“They’re a really good team but if we can operate with the same intensity as the weekend there, we know within ourselves that we’re capable of beating them. We’ve shown that already this season.”

“What we’ve got to try and replicate is the same type of confidence and performance as we had on Saturday.”

The Warriors boss was gutted to lose to a late penalty at Alloa but delighted with his side’s display.

He said: “Our general play and endeavour was as good as it’s been all season and losing it, because of the result and the manner in which it happened, is probably one of the most frustrating outcomes I’ve been involved with in an awful long time.

“The gut reaction from a lot of people around the ground was that it was never a penalty, but in fairness to the referee I can understand why he’s given it.

“I don’t necessarily agree but my biggest gripe is that we had a similar situation earlier in that half where Alan Cook gets clipped from behind. Again there was no real malice in it, no real intent from the player, but essentially they are very similar situations where the player’s not played the ball.

“But ultimately I don’t want to use the referee as an excuse. There were elements leading up to the goal we should have dealt with better.”

Following Saturday’s match Stenhousemuir are away to Livingston on Tuesday and at home to Albion Rovers the following Saturday.