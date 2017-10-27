Stenhousemuir out to put brakes on Stirling bandwagon

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson has challenged his players to bounce back quickly from the end of their seven-game unbeaten run.

And he says there’s no better time to do it than Saturday’s clash with League 2 leaders Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

Last week’s loss at Elgin was Stenhousemuir’s first in the league since losing to Stirling on the opening day of the season.

But Ferguson believes the table toppers - who are seven points ahead of Stenny going into the match - will face a very different Warriors side this time round.

He said: “When we played Stirling the last time we’d had a difficult start trying to get things moving along in the League Cup.

“We’re now fully aware of what we’re all about, as a team and individually, so the challenge is to bounce back and the biggest thing is our performance.

“I firmly believe that if our performance is good enough we’ve got a strong chance of winning the game.

“It’s a long journey but we don’t want to fall too far behind anybody at any point, albeit there’s still an awful lot of football.

“When you look at our points, 15 points for the first quarter it’s OK, but we need to improve upon that in order to mount the challenge we would like.

“Stirling have had a fantastic start with 22 points from their first quarter and to be honest if they replicate that type of form over the course of the season that’s almost untouchable.

“Whether they can maintain that we’ll wait and see.”

Ferguson admitted his side never got going at Elgin and that the home side were worthy winners.

He said: “It was a disappointing result and we never played well enough within the game to really merit anything more.

“It was just our general sharpness, we were lacking that spark from anywhere within the team. Elgin deserved to win the game.

“It’s been a good run of form and the challenge is now to bounce back from that with a good performance. There’s no better day to do it than against Stirling.”