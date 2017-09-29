Stenhousemuir out to keep winning run going

Stenhousemuir will look for further home comfort on Saturday when they welcome Edinburgh City to Ochilview.

Saturday’s victory over Berwick made it three home league wins out of three so far this season - and six games unbeaten in total.

Warriors boss Brown Ferguson says he has felt at times this season that not taking advantage of periods of dominance has been the “missing piece” in his side’s performances.

But he was delighted with their game management agqainst Robbie Horn’s outfit.

He said: “That’s really the first time, when we’ve dominant in the game, that we’ve managed to go and increase our advantage.

“The two-goal cushion allowed us to relax in our play and the third goal was one that we merited.”

Ferguson also hailed the two-goal contribution on Mark McGuigan who has hit seven goals in seven games.

Ferguson said: “It’s a fantastic return and the two goals on Saturday were excellent in different ways.

“His general play was excellent as well and he is a player who is enjoying his football.

“Our home form is good and that gives us confidence, but we’re up against a good Edinburgh team on Saturday.

“They have players who have performed really well at higher levels and are a team who probably should be higher than they are.”