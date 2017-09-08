Stenhousemuir out to keep unbeaten run going

It’s back to business for Stenhousemuir on Saturday when they entertain Cowdenbeath looking to extend an unbeaten three-match run in League 2.

Warriors boss Brown Ferguson said: “We’d like to have more points but we’re on a reasonable run. We’ve won our last home game and not been beaten in our last two away games.

“We’d a really good positive win against Peterhead and the aim we have is to keep trying to progress as a team.

“We want to try and build on what we’ve been doing.

“So far it’s been ‘could do better’ but that’s not unsurprising given the changes that we’ve had.

“In the last few gamesa we’ve only had one player from last season starting the games.”

Ferguson was able to add to his squad just before the transfer deadline by bringing in 17-year-old defensive midfielder Paul Allan on a loan deal from Dumfermline.