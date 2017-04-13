Stenhousemuir lose Cook for rest of season

Stenhousemuir midfielder Alan Cook has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of injury.

The 24-year-old will undergo a knee operation next week and will miss the Warriors’ closing four matches as they battle for League 1 survival.

Cook has been one of Stenny’s most influential performers this season and played in Saturday’s crucial win over East Fife.

Boss Brown Ferguson admitted: “It’s a major blow for us, but he has been prolonging this as long as possible.

“He’s certainly contributed a lot this season.

“But he needs work done to his knee and this is the time of the season we always spoke about getting it done.”

Stephen Stirling will also miss Saturday’s game with Livingston through injury, while Ciaran Summers is suspended.