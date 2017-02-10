Stenhousemuir looking to maintain momentum against Queen’s

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says it’s a measure of the progress his side have made in recent months that they came away from Glebe Park disappointed to ‘only’ draw with Brechin City.

The Warriors boss saw his side fall behind after just three minutes and then battle back to lead 2-1. And after the home side got back on level terms Stenny then had to play the closing stages with 10 men after David Marsh was red carded.

Ferguson said: “We’ve played them enough over the years to know that any point away to Brechin is a decent point.

“There was just a very good work ethic and we created a number of chances and defensively we dealt with things pretty well, albeit the two goals we did concede we could have done better organisationally and individually. Over the piece I was very happy with the performance.

“But the fact the we are coming away from it slightly disappointed not to have taken three points says a lot about how we have grown as a group over the last four or five months.

“If somebody had said you’re going to lose a goal after three minutes and have a man sent off back in October time, we would have been worrying about what the scoreline would have been like.

“I think Saturday was a measure of how far we’ve come.”

With three of Saturday’s five League One games ending in 2-2 draw there wasn’t muchg change in the overall league table. Stenny did gain a point on Peterhead, but bottom of the table Stranraer’s win pulled them up to within a point of the Warriors.

Ferguson said: “Teams are going to drop points so I don’t think any particular day is going to have a massive bearing on the league at this point. For us it’s about keeping our momentum going.”

Next up is a match with Queen’s Park at Ochilview with Stenhousemuir looking to buck the trend which has all three previous league and cup meetings between the sides this season - two at Ochilview and one at Hampden - end in away wins.

Keeper Colin McCabe will be missing for several weeks after having his appendix removed while Kieran Millar (six bookings) and Marsh (red card at Brechin) are both suspended.