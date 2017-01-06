Stenhousemuir looking for repeat win at East Fife

Stenhousemuir start a new year with a trip to East Fife on Saturday hoping for as repeat of an old success.

The Warriors won 1-0 when they last visited Methil in October, their first win of the season and the first of four away wins racked up by Stenny with just one victory so far at Ochilview.

Midfielder Alan Cook says he can’t put his finger on why Stenny seem to deliver more wins away from home.

He said: “There’s no particular reason. The boys like playing here [at Ochilview], we maybe just don’t get the breaks.”

Cook is hoping his side can continue their decent run after a December which saw them haul themselves back into the pack after looking like they could be cast adrift at the foot of the League Two table.

He said: “In this league if you get a few results and put them together then you’ll go on and do really well.

“There’s nothing between a lot of the teams. Six weeks ago everybody would have been saying ‘Oh Stenhousemuir, don’t worry about them they’re gone’ but now if you look at it we’re right in amongst it.

“We play the teams round about us in the next few weeks and if you get results then hopefully you kick on and do a wee bit more.

“We take each game as it comes and see how far we can go. There’s still a lot of games to be played.

“We’re not winning every single game but we’re picking up a whole load of points compared to what we were at the start of the season, if we can keep doing that we should do well.”

With the transfer window now open Warriors boss Brown Ferguson admits he will look to try and strengthen his squad for the coming months.

He said: “I think every team, when the January window opens, looks to strengthen and we’re no different. It’s just trying to identify the players and be in a position to try and bring them in.

“There’s not an awful lot out there, but yes we’re definitely looking to strengthen.”