Stenhousemuir learn league fixtures 2017-18

Stenhousemuir’s first game back in League Two is a local match at Ochilview.

The Warriors returned to the bottom tier with relegation last season but Brown Ferguson now knows who, where and what lies ahead as he tries to mastermind a swift return.

Stenhousemuir will host Stirling Albion for the first game of the league season on August 5.

Ferguson’s side has never met Edinburgh City in league competition before and their first clash comes on September 30.

There will also be relief, of sorts, at Ochilview as the previous season’s anomalies of long distance travel on what has traditionally been local derby day fixture dates around the festive period, have gone.

However Stenny do face a trip to Berwick on December 30, sandwiched around two home games with Elgin, two days before Christmas and Stirling Albion on January 2.

For up to date fixtures, stats and betting odds, see The Falkirk Herald fixtures and results section on our website.