Stenhousemuir land midfielder Grant

Former Falkirk midfielder Thomas Grant has signed for Stenhousemuir.

The young midfielder was released by Fleetwood Town in January and returned to Scotland.

He has signed for Brown Ferguson’s side until the end of the season.

Grant, son of former Aberdeen midfielder Brian, began his career at Falkirk and came through the Bairns Academy before being released and signing for Fleetwood Town, managed then by Grant’s former mentor Steven Pressley.

However Pressley was replaced by Uwe Rosler and Grant found first team opportunities limited.

With Stenhousemuir’s game called off at the weekend he spent Saturday afternoon watching his old club in a 2-2 draw with Dumbarton.

As Grant enters Ochilview, three players have left the Warriors, temporarily.

Sean Robertson, Liam McMaster, Calum Runciman have all moved to Dunipace Juniors on loan until the end of the season.