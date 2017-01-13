Stenhousemuir hoping for third time lucky against Stranraer

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson wants his player to learn from their previous mistakes when they take on Stranraer in a crunch relegation battle at Ochilview on Saturday.

The Warriors have been on the wrong end of things in their two previous games against Stranraer this season, losing 3-1 at Stair Park and suffering a 5-0 thumping at Ochilview.

Victory would lift Stenny above their opponents and off the bottom of the League One table. And while Ferguson knows nothing will be settled on Saturday he recognises the importance of a proverbial six-pointer.

He said: ““Every game between now and the end of the season will be a big game but you can’t get away from the fact that a positive result at the weekend allows us to jump Stranraer; similarly, from their perspective, they’ll be looking to take points which will give them a bigger gap from us.

“It’s huge in the context of the league position. It won’t define anything come the end of the season but it certainly would be a big result for us to get.

“We’ve played them twice this season already and we need to learn from those games and be better at hurting them. But given what’s at stake I don’t excpect there will be an awful lot between the two teams.”

The Warriors boss is still looking to strengthen in the January transfer wiondow.

He admitted: “We’re actively looking for players and have been speaking to one or two but have not been able to tie anything down. I would certainly hope that come the end of January we can have a couple of additions to the squad but we we’ve got to be careful.

“What we’re trying to do is improve the starting eleven rather than just adding bodies. Adding bodies is important but we’re trying to identify players that will make us better and there’s not a massive amount of players out there that we’re in the market for.”

One player likely to be key in Stenny’s relegation struggle is Willis Furtado, who, although rumoured to be attracting interets from other clubs, is signed until the end of the season.

Ferguson said: “He’s brought something different to us and the forward area has been a lot better over the last couple of months.”