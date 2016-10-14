Stenhousemuir going for two wins in a row

Stenhousemuir return to action against Stranraer on Saturday in an unusual position - they go into the game in the back of a victory.

Warriors climbed off the foot of the table with a win at East Fife in their last outing two weeks ago after failing to win any of their first seven matches.

That was preceeded by encouraging draws against Alloa and Peterhead and manager Brown Ferguson is hopeful his side have turned the corner and can start to move up the League One table.

He said: “It’s been a turbulent time for the club but everyone is pulling together - players, staff and fans - and the players are showing the right attitude and willingness.

“If they can continue to do that then I think we can compete and cause problems for any time in this league.

“It’s good to be going into Saturday’s game in a better vein of form and hopefully the players can take confidence from that.

“The break last weekend has also allowed a few bumps and bruises to heal so we’re looking forward to it.”

After shipping goals earlier in the season - particularly away from home - Ferguson belives his side have tightened up at the back.

And he feels that as much as the three points they took, the clean sheet they achieved at East Fife can also give them a lift.

He said: “They should take confidence from both the first victory and the clean sheet. We looked a lot better defensively and when our goalkeeper was called upon he made some excellent saves.”

Things are also picking up on the fitness from with Stephen Stirling recovered from a virus and available for selection - against his former club - and others such as Alan Cook who were nursing knocks deriving the benefit of last weekend’s break.

Victory on Saturday would move Stenhousemuir up at least one more place as they would overtake opponents Stranraer on goal difference.

The match is the first of a home double header for Stenny who face Brechin City - the current league leaders - the following Saturday before closing October with a trip to Hampden to play Queen’s Park.