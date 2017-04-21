Stenhousemuir face win or bust trip to Peterhead

It’s last chance saloon time for Stenhousemuir in Saturday’s battle of the bottom two at Peterhead.

Defeat would definitely relegate the Warriors and while a draw would still leave them with a chance of overhauling their opponents with two games to play, realistically boss Brown Ferguson knows his side really need a win.

However that doesn’t mean his side will go gung-ho at Peterhead, where they have already won this season - a 90th minute winner would do the Stenhousemuir boss just fine.

He said: “We’ve got a decent record against them in the last year or two and I know the players can go and beat Peterhead.

“But we can win the game in the 90th minute or we can win the game in the first minute. When we score is irrelevant, it’s a case of getting the three points.

“We don’t need to be kamikaze from the word go. The only thing that changes is looking at the latter stages of the match if we’ve not got our noses in front by that point.

“Normally at that stage at Peterhead you would take a point but the reality is that’s not going to be good enough.

“We have got to go out there and win the match and if we do take three points from them then we’re back in the hunt. If we don’t we’ll either be relegated or very close to it so we know what’s at stake.”