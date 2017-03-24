Stenhousemuir face ‘cup final’ against Albion Rovers

Stenhousemuir face a ‘cup final’ when they take on Albion Rovers on Saturday, according to Warriors boss Brown Ferguson.

While the Warriors remain bottom of the table after three successive, albeit narrow, away defeats, Albion Rovers are just two points above them.

Victory would therefore move Stenny above the Coatbridge side and with a match against fellow strugglers Stranraer to come the following week, Ferguson is aware just how important those two game are.

He said: “On paper Albion Rovers is a cup final.

“We’re not looking beyond Saturday but the next two games are against teams round about us and to maintain our status in the league these are the games we need to be taking points from.

“Against Airdrie we let ourselves down and we can’t afford any more of that type of performance.”

David Marsh will miss the match as he serves the second of a three-game ban. while Oliver Shaw is away on international duty with Scotland under-19s.