Stenhousemuir boss putting St Johnstone tie on back burner

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his side have nothing to lose when they face 2014 winners St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup next month.

The Warriors booked a fourth round trip to Perth on January 21 with Saturday’s third round replay win over Forres Mechanics.

Ferguson said it was “massive” for the club just to get through the tie, regardless of St Johnstone being their next opposition.

But he admitted that the trip to Perth was one everyone was looking forward to.

He said: “The club should make a little bit of cash from it and it gives the players the chance to go and express themselves on a bigger stage.

“There’s not really any consequences of losing the game but winning would be huge. There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the St Johnstone game but it’s something certainly to look forward to.”

Stenny face a hectic schedule with six games between now and the end of the year, starting with matches against League One’s top two sides, Airdrie away on Saturday and Livingston at home on Tuesday.

Ferguson said: “We’ve played Airdrie already this season. We drew 2-2 and we narrowly lost out earlier in the season in the League Cup 2-1, so both our games this season have been very competitive and very tight.

“They are on a very good run but with the performance we showed at the weekend I feel we can go and cause them problems.”