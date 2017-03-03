Stenhousemuir boss: “Nothing suprises me in this league”

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson has boosted his squad for the run-in by signing former Falkirk midfielder Thomas Grant.

The 21-year-old, who left English League One side Fleetwood Town in January, has signed with the Warriors until the end of the season.

He’s the second new player recruited by Warriors recently following the acquisition of striker Mason Robertson - son of former Rangers full-back David Robertson - who made an early impact with the goal which earned Stenny a point in their last match with Albion Rovers.

Ferguson said: “Mason’s come in and scored already and you see in training he’s definitely a goal threat. He’s physically strong and attacks the ball very, very well in the air so he’s an option that we’ve not really had.

“Thomas is very composed on the ball. He retains the ball very well and is quite dynamic the way he gets about the pitch. He’ll bring an energy and quality with the ball.

Stenny, whose game at Lvingston on Saturday was called off, face Peterhead at Ochilview this Saturday.

The Blue Toon’s currrent league position - they are seventh, just five points above bottom-of-the-table Stenhousemuir - might surprise many pre-season ‘experts’ but Ferguson isn’t reading too much into the standings.

He said: “I’m not surprised by anything in this league, it’s such a tight league. Peterhead could easily, with a couple of wins, be in a play-off position.

“When you look at the league table and the points difference between the teams there’s hardly anything in it.

“They are a good team with good players, but the last time we played [a 2-0 win at Peterhead on Boxing Day] we got a very good result up there so we know we are capable of performing well against them.

“They’ve got good players who can hurt you, players like Rory McAllister, whose record speaks for itself.

“But the game we played against them up there we were stuffy and hard to break down and countered them pretty well.

“It’ll be a difficult game but if we can keep the likes of Grant Anderson and McAllister quiet we’ll give ourselves a chance.”