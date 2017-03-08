Stenhousemuir boss has extra options up front thanks to Robertson

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says new signing Mason Robertson has given his side much-needed options up front ahead of the crucial end-of-season run-in.

The 22-year-old forward has already netted twice since joining the Warriors last month, following up his a goal on his debut which earned a 1-1 draw at Albion Rovers with another in last week’s 3-1 win over Peterhead.

The six-foot two-inch forward - son of former Rangers defender David Robertson - recently returned to Scotland from the United States and signed for Stenny until the end of the season after impressing as a trialist in a bounce game against East Stirlingshire.

Ferguson said: “He brings something different to the forward line that we have perhaps lacked.

“Colin McMenamin has probably been our most physical striker and Colin’s very good at that but Mason naturally brings a height and strength to his play.

“We decided to go with Colin and Mason up top on Saturday and it worked very, very well.

“We’ve got other strikers on the bench who are different types to Mason and different types to Colin so the good thing is we have different attacking options available to us.

“It’s good that the squad now have got that capability of putting on different types of players at different times in the game because it’s going to be a squad effort between now and the end of the season.”