Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson taking one game at a time

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his players must forget about what might be happening with their relegation rivals and concentrate on their own fixtures.

Warriors have four ‘cup finals’ between now and the end of the season, starting with Saturday’s match against newly-crowned champions Livingston.

With the title in the bag, there’s always the chance that the visitors could see the edge taken off their form. Stenny will hope that’s the case – but Ferguson is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Every game you want to take something from and we are running out of games.

“Every Saturday, there’s a complete change. On Saturday, with a positive result we could be off the bottom of the table, but the flip is true in that, if we lose and other sides get results, our fate is almost sealed.

“It’s important we deal with the occasion and put in the type of performance we did last weekend.

“If we can go and take care of Livingston, which will be a difficult challenge, the worst case scenario is we’re still two points behind Peterhead going up to play them the week after.

“But we can’t worry about other teams. All we can do is deal with the game in front of us and then hope that there’s been a bit of fortune elsewhere.”