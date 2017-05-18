Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson looks to future after relegation

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson’s efforts to rebuild for next season’s League 2 campaign are already well under way.

Warriors have already secured the services of Stranraer striker Mark McGuigan and are poised to agree another deal with a current League 1 player.

In contrast seven players have been released so far, including winger Mark Gilhaney who has opted to retire.

Also departing are Liam McMaster, Paul Nash, Calum Runciman, Grant Hamilton, Liam McCroary and Jamie McCormack.

Ferguson is still in the process of going round his players, either to offer new deals or tell them face-to-face their services will not be required.

Only defender Ross Meechan of this season’s squad remains under contract for next season.

With a congested market of players available the Warriors boss is keen to move quickly - and is delighted to landed former Partick Thistle and Albion Rovers man McGuigan.

He said: “Mark’s a player I’ve always rated, he’s always caused us problems.

“He’s a quick, physical striker who can play. He’s versatile and can play in a wider area but we’re looking at him as a striker .

“He’s someone who can be a physical presence with centre-halves and still work the channel area.

“He gives a real option up top, a very good lad, a very good professional coming in at an excellent age.

“At 28 he’s got the experience and he’s got the legs hopefully to go and impact for us for a couple of years.”

Ferguson also paid tribute to the efforts of former Clyde, Hamilton, Dundee and Dumbarton winger Gilhaney during his two years at Ochilview.

He said: “I just want to wish him the very best.

“Game time, particularly this season, was limited with injuries and that’s been frustrating for him, but his attitude in and around the training environment and in and around the group was exceptional.

“He’s been a good professional player who has played at the highest level in Scotland. He should be pleased with his career and I thank him for his efforts.”