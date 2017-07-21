Stenhousemuir boss Ferguson happy to take a break

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson reckons this weekend’s break from Betfred Cup action has come at the ideal time.

With each of the five teams in the group sitting out one round of matches, Stenny have their blank day neatly in the middle of their four fixtures.

And the Warriors boss believes it will give him the chance to assess how things have gone in their opening two games ahead of their next match with East Kilbride at Ochilview next Tuesday.

He said: “It’s early days and the performances have been a bit of a mixed bag. There have been a lot of positive signs but areas for improvement as well.

“It was difficult against Queen of the South - first day of the season and it was absolutely atrocious weather! I thought it was meant to be summer.

“We’ve not a had great success at Albion Rovers so to take a point after 90 minutes and then take a bonus from the penalty shootout was pleasing.

“Because it’s such a tight turnaround and we’ve not got a big squad, the break comes at a perfect time and allows them to recover and refocus for East Kilbride.”

The Lowland League champions put Stenny out of the Scottish Cup two seasons ago and Ferguson said: “I think people should be speaking about East Kilbride as a league team.

"They’ve shown over the past couple of years they are more than capable.”