Stenhousemuir boss believes his side can sting Wasps

Stenhousemuir head for Alloa on Saturday with boss Brown Ferguson confident his side are capable of causing an upset.

Stenny remain bottom of the table despite Saturday’s win over Peterhead while Alloa sit second.

The Warriors have also shipped 10 goals to Alloa in the sides’ three previous meetings this season.

But they have also scored five times in those games - a 2-2 draw and 4-1 and 4-2 defeats - and Ferguson believes they are capable of taking something out of Saturday’s game.

He said: “It’s my job to try and learn from these previous encounters.

“We’ve got to look and see how we can counter them a bit better than we have in the past. They’ve scored 10 goals aganst us in three games.

“Sometimes it’s been pretty unfair in terms of the scoreline and the general game but they have players who can hurt you and my jobs this week is to make sure the team on Saturday is better equipped to deal with that.

“But we’re also capable of hurting them. We’ve scored goals against them this season and caused them problems at times in games.

“But we go into the game with real confidence now. Our form’s been good and regardless of where Alloa or anybody are sitting in the league I think there’s a belief amongst the group that we can go and cause teams problems.”

Ferguson was delighted with Saturday’s win over Peterhead which closed the gap at the foot of the table with just three points now separating the bottom four teams.

The Warriors bosss said: “They’re not quite must win games but we’re very close to that point.

“It was a very important game and the players responded in a very good manner.

“To go into a game of that nature and to perform at the level they did was pleasing. To win the game was the most important thing obviously, but in general we had a really good 70 to 75 minutes.

“We were a bit slow at the start of both halves but that would be my only criticism. The first five minutes Peterhead did start the game pretty well, but we defended when we had to defend and didn’t panic and we just grew into the game. We scored good goals, created chances and thoroughly deserved the win.”