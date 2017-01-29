Stenhousemuir 4 Airdrie 2: Warriors battle to another win

Stenhousemuir, and Alan Cook, continued to prove to be a thorn in the side of Airdrie as they ran out 4-2 winners at Ochilview.

Warriors’ man of the match Cook netted twice against his old club and the Diamonds have only won one out of the sides’ previous six encounters, shipping 11 goals to Stenny so far this season.

Boss Brown Ferguson praised his side’s performance where ‘seeds of doubt’ didn’t take root after being pegged back twice by the visitors:

He said: “We’ve showed a good strength of character, scored fantastic goals - it was a really good work ethic amongst the group. I thought across the eleven players they were all a good standard.’

Cook put the hosts in front in the 33rd minute with an audacious cross-cum-shot from 30 yards out which dipped and clipped in off the post at the top right corner.

The visitors equalised just before the break against the run of play when a Ryan Conroy free kick was met by Sean McIntosh. His header was spilled by Colin McCabe leaving a tap in for Andrew Ryan.

The Warriors flew out of the traps after the restart with Cook creating two good chances after enterprising runs down the left wing.

The home side retook the lead on 62 minutes when Cook’s drive from just outside the box beat Rohan Ferguson at his bottom left corner.

Moments later Airdrie’s Jack Leitch was shown a straight red for cleaning out Fraser Kerr with a two footed lunge.

Despite the setback, they levelled the score on 70 minutes through Joe Gorman who got on the end of an Adam Brown free kick.

Colin McMenamin seemed to have won the game with a slide tackle which beat the keeper on 86 minutes as the visitors struggled to clear their lines from a corner.

Victory was secured in stoppage time by Stenny on the break when substitute, Carlos Martinez, was slipped in by Willis Furtado, who had made a 60 yard run, before lobbing Ferguson with the outside of his left foot.