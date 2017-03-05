Stenhousemuir 3 Peterhead 1: Warriors close gap at foot of table

Stenhousemuir grabbed a vital three points in a comfortable win over Peterhead at Ochilview Park on Saturday.

The Warriors remain at the foot of the League One table thanks to results elsewhere, but only three points separate the bottom four.

Peterhead started the game brightly, missing two chances in the opening five minutes through Grant Anderson and Rory McAllister.

However, it was Brown Ferguson’s side who took the lead on 10 minutes. Alan Cook’s free-kick from all of 35 yards was drilled and bounced underneath the diving body of Peterhead goalkeeper Graeme Smith.

And it was 2-0 only six minutes later. Connor Duthie, who was excellent on the day, fired in a corner which was met by the head of Mason Robertson - who scored for the second consecutive match.

On 30 minutes, Rory McAllister was shown a red card out of nowhere. Peterhead’s top scorer believed he was fouled and let the referee David Munro know about it a little too much, and he brandished a straight red card.

Stenny’s dominance grew after the sending off and they were unfortunate not to go into the break further ahead. Alan Cook did well down the left, only for his cutback to be turned agonisingly onto the post by Peterhead defender Aaron Comrie.

Peterhead made a double change at the break and one of the men coming on changed the game. Substitute Leighton McIntosh nodded a long ball into the path of Jordan Brown to half the deficit on 47 minutes.

Peterhead looked to grab a foothold in the match but Colin McMenamin found space inside the box and fired a fine low drive into the bottom left hand corner to kill the match off as a contest at 3-1.

Stenny looked the more likely to add the fifth goal, with Alan Cook firing a decent chance into the side netting from a tight angle and substitute Willis Furtado running at a tiring Peterhead defence.

The win means takes Stenhousemuir to within two points of Peterhead with a game in hand, and to within a point of ninth place Albion Rovers.