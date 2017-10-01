Stenhousemuir 3 Edinburgh C 0: Stenny up to second

Top scorer Mark McGuigan believes Stenhousemuir are in a good position to mount a potential title challenge after a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City on Saturday.

The striker netted twice after Colin McMenamin had opened the scoring, taking his record to ten goals for the season and nine in his last eight games.

Celebrations after Stenhousemuir's third goal (pic by Scott Louden)

“That’s us second now and a few of the other results went out way,” he said.

“It’s still early though - it’s not even the end of the first quarter, but we’d rather be up there than down the other end so it’s something to build on.

“We’re up there with Stirling and Peterhead, but Montrose will probably fancy themselves and Clyde haven’t really got going yet.

“We’ve only been beaten by Stirling Albion who’ve started very well, but I don’t think we deserved to get beat that day.

“Everyone’s looking at Peterhead as the team with the money and they lost on Saturday. The games have all been fairly similar and there’s very little between all the teams in this league.

“We’re off next week and would rather be playing, but it definitely gives us a good foundation to go and finish the first quarter well.”

Stenny were first to register an effort on goal when Michael Dunlop fired in a stinging volley, but it was straight at City ‘keeper Calum Antell.

It should have been 1-0 to the hosts on the half-hour when Ruaridh Donaldson went down the left and picked out McMenamin at the back post, but the big striker sent his diving header over when anything on target surely would have gone in.

Both sides exchanged efforts in the opening moments of the second half, Harry Paton firing straight at Antell before Josh Walker’s goal-bound curler was tipped wide by Chris Smith.

When the opener arrived it was slightly against the run of play. McGuigan broke free on the right and fizzed across goal for McMenamin, who slid home at the back post.

From acting as provider, McGuigan sealed the points from the spot after Jordan Caddow had brought down Paton.

He wasn’t finished however, and scored again when Stuart Morrison was short with a header back, and The Warriors number seven lifted the ball over Antell.