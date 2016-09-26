Stenhousemuir 2 Alloa 2: Late strike saves point

To score your first senior goal is a red letter day in any circumstances, but Ollie Shaw’s first counter in the professional game will not be forgotten by the on-loan Hibs youngster.

The midfielder’s volley at the back post two minutes into time added on off a superb Alan Cook delivery was a cracker and also secured a point for the Warriors that had looked unlikely earlier on.

The Table toppers from across the Forth had gone 2 – 0 up and given ‘Muir’s position at the other end of the league a comeback was not expected.

The excellent Willis Alves Furtado pulled one back 11 minutes from time though, and when Shaw hit the leveller it was no less than the home team deserved.

“It was a great feeling to score my first senior goal that got us a point,” Shaw said, “It was also nice because my mum and dad and girlfriend were there, so it’s one I won’t forget.”

The 18 year old is on loan at Ochilview until January, but could well extend his deal, “We will review the situation then, but I am loving it here,” he continued, the gaffer’s brilliant as are the boys and it has given me the chance to play competitive football which can only help me in my career when I go back to Hibs.”

The youngster has also been selected for the Scotland under 19 side that will play Sweden next month and he went on, “It has been a good week for me and playing here has also not done me any harm with the National team. I’ve played once before and it’s obviously something I look forward to.”

A goal such as the one here would be welcome when that match comes around, “I know Cookie can deliver good balls into that area so I just peeled off and he put the ball where I expected it.

“I caught the ball sweetly on the volley and it was great to see it hit the back of the net. It was a point we deserved against the runaway League leaders, but we feel we are capable of competing with anyone and we believe we can move up this league.”

Alloa were not helped when Jim Goodwin was rightly red carded for elbowing Jamie McCormack in the face in the 54th minute with the visitors two up, but anyone who had imagined that the Wasps would be exhausted after their sterling performance against Celtic in midweek was quickly disabused of such a notion when the match started.

The visitors looked right up for it and were ahead inside three minutes. Former Shire winger Kevin Cawley sent in a cross-cum-shot and in an attempt to clear Fraser Kerr sliced widely over Colin McCabe into the net.

Alloa pretty much controlled the rest of the half, but were unable to add to their tally. It only took five minutes of the second period to rectify that, however. Greig Spence rounded keeper McCabe near the byeline and when Cawley dummied his cutback, Goodwin drilled home from 12 yards.

This Warriors team is full of spirit though and after Goodwin’s dismissal they worked right into the game. That was rewarded in 78 minutes when Furtado – who must have covered every area of the park – took a pass from Cook before driving forward and hitting low across goal and in at the right upright.

Sub Ali Roy was unlucky see his effort from a Furtado cross blocked by Parry’s legs from close range, but while it’s fair to say Alloa had their own chances before the end, up popped Shaw to tie the game.

“When the team at the top of the table go two up you might expect them to push on,” manager Brown Ferguson said, “but the lads dug in to score two good goals and hopefully that will give them a confidence boost. We gave away two bad goals though, and we have to do better in that department.”