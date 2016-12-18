Stenhousemuir 1 Albion Rovers 0: Furtado seals vital win

Bottom side Stenhousemuir bounced back from a disappointing midweek result against league leaders Livingston with a much needed victory at home to sixth placed Albion Rovers.

The first semblance of a chance came on six minutes, when a mix up on the right of the Rovers defence found Alistair Roy in behind. The young forward opted to cut back, only to find no one in support.

Soon after, the away side had a chance to go ahead, when Alan Cook won the ball from Jamie McCormack in a dangerous area on the Albion left. He cut inside and tested Colin McCabe in the Stenny goal, but the keeper held well.

Albion keeper Ross Stewart’s first real test came on 20 minutes. Some great work from Willis Furtado on the right led to Cook winning a free kick around 30 yards from goal. Cook stepped up to take, and his low effort to Stewart’s right was palmed out for a corner.

Michael Dunlop did have the ball in the net on the half hour mark, however the referee was quick to pull it back for a Stenhousemuir free kick – something away manager Darren Young called into question post match.

Rovers started the second half the stronger side, and this should have been reflected in the scoreline early on. Mark Dunlop looked certain to score as he rose to meet a corner from the right, but his powerful header flew over the bar.

Gary Fisher had a great effort tipped wide by McCabe on 69 minutes, but just as Rovers were looking to be taking control, the Warriors took the lead. Furtado took the ball down on his chest and brought it in from the right, before unleashing an incredible half volley across Stewart in the Albion goal.

Furtado’s strike had been a rare highlight in what was a turgid second half to this point. However, as Albion piled men forward in search of an equaliser, the home side squandered a number of good chances late on. Substitute Oliver Shaw twice found himself one on one, hitting the near post with the first, and putting the second well wide. However, it proved to matter little, as the Warriors would leave with the spoils.