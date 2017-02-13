Stenhousemuir 0 Queen’s Park 2: Warriors back on bottom rung

Stenhousemuir dropped to the foot of the League One table after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Queen’s Park at Ochilview on Saturday.

Brown Ferguson’s men had few genuine goalscoring opportunities - whereas their opponents were stubborn, well organised and scored two well worked goals.

Arguably, Stenhousemuir’s best chance of the affair fell to Colin McMenamin with just six minutes played.

Alan Cook’s cross found McMenamin at the back post before the veteran striker dived at the ball and connected with an effort that looked to come off his shoulder.

His attempt would have found the back of the net were it not for the goalkeeping prowess of Queen’s keeper William Muir as he produced an outstanding point blank save to deny the Warriors.

Minutes later and it was David Crawford’s turn to showcase his goalkeeping skills, denying Paul Woods’ effort from just a few yards out by making a great save with his feet.

Queen’s got the opening goal in the 32nd minute when Anton Brady’s pinpoint pass found Dario Zanatta in space.

The on-loan striker then ran at the Stenny defence before unleashing a powerful drive across Crawford that went straight into the corner of the net.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first with Colin McMenamin’s leaping header on 46 minutes going over the bar and summing up what had been a frustrating afternoon for Stenny.

The Warriors were given a lifeline late on though, when Ross Millen was given a second yellow and sent off for a late challenge on Ciaran Summers.

Brown Ferguson made a further two substitutes after this and his side did enjoy the majority of possession in the dying stages of the match.

The closest Stenny came to equalising however was Ally Roy’s ambitious turn and volley that went high over the crossbar in the 79th minute.

Their opponents did well to hold out and were rewarded in stoppage time when Gavin Mitchell made a run from his own half before setting up Brady who put the game beyond doubt by calmly slotting the ball home.

Afterwards Ferguson said: “I can’t fault our team for effort.

“Our decision making in the final third, particularly in the last 15-20 minutes wasn’t great but the endeavour was there with the group.”