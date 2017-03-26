Stenhousemuir 0 Albion 3: Warriors face uphill struggle

There was massive disappointment at Ochilview on Saturday as Stenhousemuir lost 3-0 to fellow strugglers Albion Rovers in a vital relegation six pointer.

The result means Stenny stay at the foot of the table with just six games remaining before the end of the season.

The visitors’ first chance fell on the 17th minute, when a long ball from Ross Davidson fooled the entire Stenny defence- landing at the feet of Ryan Wallace in plenty of space. His low swiping effort went just past the post but given the circumstances, he probably should have done better.

Stenny found it difficult to get in behind the Rovers defence in the first half, and were reduced to long range efforts such as Alan Cook’s low driven shot that went straight into the keepers arms on 20 minutes and Vince Berry’s snapshot from just outside the box in the 32nd minute.

Perhaps Brown Ferguson’s men’s best chance of the game fell just after half time, when Alan Cook spearheaded a counter attack before playing the ball through to Mason Robertson. The striker had all the time and space you could ask for, but his first touch was heavy and the chance came to nothing.

Albion Rovers eventually broke the deadlock on 57 minutes thanks to an excellent solo effort from Ross Stewart. The striker made a bursting run along the byline, before cutting inside, opening up his body and producing a fine finish straight into the corner of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the Warriors just minutes later, as Albion Rovers got their second of the game thanks once again to Ross Stewart. Ryan Wallace made a low driven pass along the ground that reached Stewart at the back post, and he calmly slotted it into the gaping net.

The visitors rubbed salt into the wounds when they got their third of the game in injury time. A long ball found Scott McBride inside the box and the substitute did well to hold up play before volleying the ball into the back of the net.