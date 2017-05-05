Same again will do for Warriors boss

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson admits he would have “bitten your hand off” a few weeks ago if he had been offered the scenario facing his side on Saturday.

Victory over Brechin City in their final fixture at Ochilview will guarantee the Warriors avoid automatic relegation from League 2 and put them into a play-off.

And for the first time, and following back to back wins, their fate is now entirely in their own hands with a one-point advantage over Peterhead who are at home to Alloa.

Ferguson knows his side simply have to concentrate on the task in hand - and leave the manager and his coaches to worry about what might be happening at Peterhead.

He said: “Three or four weeks ago, to be in this position we’d have bitten your hand off. We thought we’d maybe need to go and win three or four games out of the last five games or so and we’re very close to doing that.

“We’ve got to go in looking to win the game and if that takes the first minute or the 90th minute to do so then fine. We’ve been looking solid defensively and creating opportunities of late so nothing really needs to change.

“The game plan doesn’t change, the thought process doesn’t change, the only good thing now is we’ve got it in our on hands.

“They know their jobs and what they need to do and they’ve been performing well. The only challenge will really come, and the nightmare scenario for me, is that if both teams are drawing in the last 10 minutes.

“The players can only focus on their job and the game that’s in front of them. We go out to win the match and set the team out to do that.

“The only time we really need to keep an eye on the Peterhead score is if we are both drawing going into the final stages.

“That will be down to the myself and the coaching staff to do that, not the players, and we’ll make the call about what need to happen at that point.”

Stenhousemuir have appealed over the red card shown to Kieran Millar against Queen’s Park, meaning the midfielder will be available on Saturday as the appeal won’t be heard until next week.

Ferguson said: “Looking at the stills I’m very confident that appeal will be looked at in the manner we want it to be looked at.

“In real time it’s a heavy challenge, but my feeling was he made a genuine attempt to get the ball and then started to pull out of the tackle when he realised he might not get it.”