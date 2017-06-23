Pre-season training under way for new-look Stenhousemuir

Boss Brown Ferguson has extensively rebuilt his squad following last season’s relegation and added to it this week with the acquisition of defender Ruaridh Donaldson from junior side Bonnyrigg Rose.

Falkirk reserve keeper Lewis McMinn is also set to sign for the Ochilview outfit.

Other new recruits include ex-Stranraer striker Mark McGuigan, former Albion Rovers defenders Michael and Ross Dunlop, ex-Arbroath midfielder Martin Scott, midfielder Nathan Blockley from Peterhead, former Alloa forward Jamie Longworth, ex-Stirling Albion keeper Chris Smith, and midfielder Mark Ferry from Albion Rovers.

Forth Valley Academy graduates Thomas Halleran, Robbie Sinclair and Joshua Gracie have also been called up to the squad.

Ferguson admitted: “The first night was a fairly tough session without being too difficult.

“The biggest and most important thing was that the players got to know each other. We’ve had a big turn around so it’s all about the players getting comfortable with one another and getting to know each other’s games.

“Numbers wise we need to bring in a couple more.

“The bulk of the recognised first team squad has been signed but obviously if any player becomes available we’ll have a discussion with the club.”

Ferguson is also likely to look at bringing players on loan from other clubs once they have finalised their own transfer dealings for the new campaign. Stenhousemuir’s first pre-season friendly is at home to Morton on Saturday, July 1, kick-off 2pm.