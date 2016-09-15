Palin backs Warriors fan cycle

Monty Python member and travel journalist Michael Palin has contributed to Stenhousemuir’s transfer fund.

The broadcaster contributed to a crowdfunding initiative run by Stephen Fraser and the Warriors Trust to raise additional funds for Brown Ferguson to invest in his playing pool. The Trust is aiming to gather £10,000 to supplement the Stenny squad and Mr Fraser’s charity cycle on Sunday aimed to raise £1,700.

So far his efforts in cycling from Glasgow to Edinburgh have raised £1820 and Palin is among the donors listed.

For more info on the fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephen-fraser.