Match sweat for Warriors’ Kashmiri opponents

Stenhousemuir’s friendly opponents Real Kashmir are still waiting on visas to allow their travel to Britain for matches next month.

The club is due to fly in to Scotland next week to play the first football games abroad for a side from Kashmir region.

However the Indian League side’s owners are still awaiting the go-ahead to travel for the matches, which include an intriguing friendly at Ochilview on July 8.

Real Kashmir are managed by ex-Rangers, Leeds and Aberdeen defender David Robertson.

They have been contacting various officials to finalise their trip.

In a message to The Falkirk Herald they said: “Real Kashmir still waiting for a visa. They are hoping it will come through tomorrow, the team is praying.

Action from a Real Kashmir match (pic by Irfan Malik).

“Club also tweeted to British high commission, 10 Downing Street and Indian prime minister for help.”

They will also release a video tonight with an appeal.

Stenhousemuir were unaware of any issues over the match when contacted by The Falkirk herald this afternoon, but are now conducting their own inquiries ensure the match still goes ahead.

The game is scheduled for Ochilview, next Saturday, at 2p.m.

Stenhousemuir meet Morton in their first pre-season game, on Saturday.